Sixth Avenue resurfacing, Church Street Northeast road reconstruction and Beltline Road Southwest realignment lead a bevy of regional and state road projects planned for the spring and summer in and near Decatur.
Decatur, Hartselle and Trinity are in line for road improvements by state-hired contractors when the weather warms up this year, Alabama Department of Transportation officials said.
The Decatur-area Metropolitan Planning Organization also added three Priceville roads to its future plan. It would be the first time for the MPO to do a road project in Priceville, Director of Transportation Planning Dewayne Hellums said at Tuesday’s MPO meeting at Decatur City Hall.
The MPO is a group of mayors and city council members from Morgan County and southeastern Limestone, as well as ALDOT officials, that schedule and manage funding for well-traveled roads. Neighborhood roads do not qualify. The group meets four or five times a year to discuss road projects.
Hellums said the MPO receives $1.87 million annually in federal funds. Each project requires a 20% match from the municipality in which a project is planned. Federal and state grants also help fund projects.
Hellums said most of the scheduled projects this year are paving. Bridges and capacity projects are “visionary plans” which they hope might be done with additional future funds.
“A lot of times we don’t have the money for these kind of projects,” Hellums said. “We know we need another bridge across the river. We still have to figure out where it will be, and we don’t have the money yet.”
Money from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program II will pay for realigning the Beltline intersections with Central Parkway and Sandlin Road.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said the opening of bids on the paving of 6 miles of Sixth Avenue/U.S. 31 through Decatur is scheduled for Monday.
The project is expected to cost $3.8 million to $4.7 million, Burkett said, and the state contractor will be paving from Atkinson Drive Southwest to the Hudson Memorial Bridge. Work could begin as early as spring.
Allen Teague, ALDOT Tuscumbia-area pre-construction engineer, said work is expected to begin on the Beltline project this summer.
The plan is to move left-turn lanes on the Beltline at the four intersections to the left to create improved sight lines so the drivers on the Beltline can turn under a permissive signal rather than having always to wait for a turn arrow signal.
Teague said the state has several active MPO projects. The state just authorized pre-engineering of the reworking and paving of the east side of Church Street Northeast near Bunge North America, from Somerville Road to Riverview Avenue. The estimated cost is $950,000.
“We hope to bid this project soon,” Teague said. “It’s now scheduled for July.”
He said another project planned for this year is the intersection improvement project, including access management and turning lanes, at Vaughan Bridge Road and U.S. 31 near Hartselle for $866,708. Morgan County is paying the 20% match.
Teague said the plan to replace the road culvert and approaches on West Morgan Road over Bakers Creek is expected to occur in the fall. The cost is projected to be just over $1 million.
ALDOT is working several state projects too. They’re replacing the two U.S. 31 bridges over Cedar Creek between Hartselle and Falkville. One of the bridges is already gone, Teague said.
Scott Leach, senior project manager for Garber Construction, said his company has the contract for the $508,621 resurfacing of North Seneca Drive, from Old Alabama 24 to Alabama 20.
Leach said they decided during the pre-construction meeting last fall to hold off on the project until March, when the weather is expected to be more conducive to paving. Trinity will pay the 20% match and the rest of the money is from MPO funds.
The MPO voted to add the resurfacing of three Priceville roads in its long-range plans for 2023.
The plans call for paving Bethel Road, from Lynwood Circle to Alabama 67, for $980,596 with the city’s match of $196,119.
The second project is resurfacing Cave Springs Road, from Bethel Road to Sunset Acres Avenue, for $313,523 with the city’s match of $62,704.
The other Priceville paving project is Skidmore Road, from Alabama 67 to Cave Springs Road, for $248,880 with a $49,776 match from the town of Priceville.
Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin said the $308,599 in matching funds for the three projects will come out of the town’s budget.
The MPO also added intersection improvements at Alabama 36 and Lando Cain Road in Hartselle to the long-range plan for 2022. The project is expected to cost $1.3 million, including a $260,000 match by Hartselle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.