The Alabama Department of Transportation announced today that it plans to repair the Interstate 65 northbound bridge over Flint Creek near Lacon on Sunday and Monday.
The location of the bridge deck repairs will require the closure of both northbound lanes between Exit 318 (U.S. 31 at Lacon) and Exit 322 (Morgan County 55 in Falkville) from about 6:30 a.m. Sunday until about noon Monday.
All northbound traffic will be detoured to U.S. 31 northbound at Exit 318. Passenger vehicles and light trucks may return to I-65 via County Road 55 in Falkville, Thompson Road in Hartselle, Alabama 36 in Hartselle, or Alabama 67 in Decatur. All heavy trucks must continue north on U.S. 31 to Alabama 67 in Decatur.
Motorists should expect delays and plan travel accordingly. They’re asked to reduce speed, be prepared to merge, and obey the instructions of any signs or flaggers present.
