Incumbent Don Stisher overcame a tough opponent and a campaign-finance violation guilty plea to apparently retain his seat as the District 3 Morgan County commissioner in the Republican Primary on Tuesday night.
With 40 of 41 boxes counted, Stisher, 63, of Falkville, tallied 50.23% (9,594) of the votes to likely defeat Paul Holmes, 51, of Eva, who received 9,506 votes. Holmes is a member of the Morgan County School Board, a position he has held for nine years.
In his first political race, former Auburn football player Chris Humphries was the apparent winner over longtime incumbent Tom Earwood for the Morgan County District 6 school board seat. Humphries collected 58.15% of the vote with 5,305 votes, with 25 of 26 boxes reporting. Earwood received 3,826 votes.
“If these numbers hold, I’m very pleased the voters showed their support for me,” Stisher said. “At this point, I’m very proud and honored to come back for another term.”
In mid-November, Stisher pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor campaign-finance violation after admitting he deposited two $1,000 campaign contributions into his personal bank account during his 2016 campaign.
He was fined $2,000 and placed on one year of supervised probation for knowing conversion of campaign funds to personal use.
“I believe I did the right thing and stepped up,” he said. “Ethics is a very challenging road to walk down. It gives the public some scrutiny over the public servants. It’s a good system we have.”
He said there are no hard feelings between Holmes and him. “He’s does a superior job serving the schools, and I respect him for wanting to serve the people of Morgan County in a different capacity.”
No Democrat or independent qualified for the commission seat.
District 3 includes most of southeast Morgan County and includes the incorporated towns of Eva and Falkville.
The commissioner will serve a four-year term with an annual salary of $80,291.22.
Humphries, 31, an insurance salesman in Priceville, said he feels his younger age and fresh ideas were the deciding factors.
“Maybe because I am younger and very involved in the community,” he said. “People know me from my business, because I played football at Auburn, have a big family. They trust I will make the right decisions for the county. I guess they were ready for some change. Tom is a great guy. I appreciate and am honored the voters gave me their support.”
Earwood, 68, has held the District 6 school board seat since 1996.
No Democratic candidate qualified for the school board seat. Morgan County Chief Clerk Kate Terry said no independent candidate filed a petition by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline.
District 6 includes east Morgan County including Cotaco and Brewer schools. However, voters from across the county decided the race.
The school board member will serve a six-year term with an annual salary of $9,000.
