The Falkville Senior Center needs upgrades to comply with health department regulations, and the Morgan County Commission hopes a $250,000 state grant plus $170,000 in local money will help pay for the improvements as well as a new activity center, according to District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher.
“The center was built in 1993 and has served a good purpose but needs an upgrade for health department standards for feeding meals,” he said.
If the federally funded but state-issued grant is approved, he said, a 60-by-80-foot activity center will be added to the east side of the facility.
"The senior center is so small, and the activity center will give the seniors more room for their quilting frames and arts and crafts,” Stisher said.
He said the activity center will accommodate basketball practice and other Parks and Recreation Department events. He said the center is being designed to have two basketball goals on smaller-than-regulation courts. He said the building could be rented out for family reunions, church groups and private and corporate parties.
The plan is for seniors to use the activity center from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stisher said, with Parks and Recreation events taking place after 1 p.m.
The 1,400-square-foot senior center will be expanded about 2,200 square feet, not including the proposed activity center, he said. The center will upgrade cabinets, kitchen sinks and bathroom sinks to comply with health department regulations. He said the addition of a canopy outside the kitchen is included in the Community Development Block Grant program.
Stisher said the District 3 county shop workers will perform in-kind site preparation work to build the activity center pad, if the grant is approved. He said if the grant is not approved, plans for the activity center will be put on hold. He said citizens wanting the improvements at the center can help with the grant application by writing a letter of support.
“The improvements and expansion are long overdue,” he said.
At last week’s County Commission meeting, the commissioners agreed District 3’s capital improvement fund will pay the $170,000 that would allow both the activity center and other improvements to be made if they win the grant.
Stisher said about 20 to 30 seniors use the senior center daily at the county’s South Park athletic complex.
Kevin Kessler, grant writer and project manager with Community Consultants in Huntsville, said if approved, the $250,000 CDBG grant and local match money will be spent on a pay-as-you-go process. Because of COVID-19 issues, the application deadline for the grant has been extended from July 10 to Aug. 10.
“The grant process is very competitive,” he said. “In a normal year, there might be 40 applications for the money that is enough to fund about 15 applicants.” He said the Falkville money will come from the $3.2 million community enhancement fund of the CDBG.
Kessler said grant winners should be notified by October or November and work on the Falkville project could take 12 to 18 months, including design work and awarding the bid to a contractor.
Courtland
Courtland Mayor Clarence Logston has his town chasing some of the $6.2 million in the CDBG small city fund account to improve waterlines in the north Lawrence County town. The town has applied for $350,000.
“Our residents need better water pressure in their homes, and our fire hydrants need more pressure,” Logston said. West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority owns the lines, Logston said, and there are leaks in the pipes throughout the town of about 800.
He said the town’s CDBG application was rejected in 2019.
Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker said his town was approved for 2019 CDBG and Appalachian Regional Commission grants for improvements to the sewer pumping station on Bradley Street and replacing 4-inch force sewer lines with 6-inch PVC pipe to better accommodate high-volume flows. Lines are being paid for mostly with a $350,000 CDBG grant and a $200,000 ARC grant. He received notification of the ARC money June 26. He said his town will ante up $35,000 in matching funds from the Water Department’s account.
In April 2018, local environmental group Tennessee Riverkeeper threatened to sue Town Creek if the town didn’t attempt to stop sanitary sewer overflows, he said.
“The Alabama Department of Environmental Management gave us an administrative order to upgrade the town’s sewer system,” Parker said. He said some of the clay sewer pipes were put in place in the mid-1970s and will be replaced. He said the bidding process for a contractor is underway and work could begin by late summer.
