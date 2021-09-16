FLORENCE — During the early days of band camp for the University of North Alabama's Marching Pride, Ivy Gwin of Priceville caught herself looking for the lead drum major for guidance, but realized she had to rely on herself.
"Last year, I had two other drum majors I could ask questions to," Gwin said. "Now it's me."
Trussville's Kenley Gibson did not know what being a drum major would be like as she approached the first day of camp this summer.
"In band camp I was so nervous, but once we started, that all went away," Gibson said. "It's been a very smooth semester so far. Ivy helped me in showing how things are supposed to go."
Gwin and Gibson said they are honored to be the drum majors for the band, particularly this year.
"It's been super fun this year because it is the Year of the UNA Woman," Gibson said.
UNA made that declaration in honor of the 150th year of the university being the first public college in Alabama to admit female students.
With that in mind, band director Lloyd Jones told the band he is dedicating this year's halftime shows to women musicians.
"We were all just sold on it," Gwin said.
Gwin and Gibson would be plenty busy without band, though.
Gibson, who came to UNA from Hewett-Trussville High, is majoring in criminal justice with a double minor in legal studies and pollical science.
Gwin, a Priceville High School graduate, is majoring in engineering, which means taking classes at UNA and UAH.
A day as a drum major includes getting to the band room at noon to prepare for the 2 p.m. practice. They print drill scores and do everything needed to make sure practice runs smoothly.
The duo shrug off the suggestion that they have a lot on them.
"I like rising to the challenges, and that's the way everybody is in the band," Gwin said.
Gibson said being a drum major requires dedication, but it's a labor of love.
"All day, every day," she said. "Always on the move. It's exciting. We're always behind the scenes. We know everything that's going on."
Gibson surprised her family when she joined the band in sixth grade.
"I was the first in my family to ever be in a band," she said.
Gwin knew she wanted to attend UNA after visits to the campus.
"I really loved the atmosphere at UNA," she said. "It's a little smaller and very connected. I had seen the band one time and was very surprised. I really enjoyed it."
Gwin said she received her musical genes from her mother, who had been a drum major at Rogers High School.
"Dad has no musical talent whatsoever," she said. "He cannot play a beat. Mom was a drum major, so I followed in her footsteps."
She said the Marching Pride was a major reason for going to UNA.
"I just loved watching their band, ever since I was little," she said.
The drum majors said they could not imagine going through high school or college without the experience of band.
"I've made some of the best friends I've ever had in band," Gwin said.
They also have found mentors along the way.
"It's been awesome to see how I can grow just from gleaning advice from Ivy," Gibson said. "I'm just very excited and grateful to be here."
