legg and rogers
John Michael Legg, right and Frederic “Ricky” Allen Rogers, who face capital murder charges in the June 4 slayings of seven people in Valhermoso Springs, were escorted into the Morgan County Courthouse this morning for a preliminary hearing.

Legg and Rogers face capital murder charges after being detained in Marion County, Oregon, on June 21. There is no bail allowed for capital murder suspects in Alabama.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett has said the investigation indicates anger may have motivated Legg and Rogers.

They were upset about some members of their club, which they called Seven Deadly Sins, being “disobedient.”

Also, Puckett said, Legg believed several of his handguns had been stolen.

