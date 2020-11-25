A $178,000 project will make 4.2 miles of Talucah Road in the Valhermoso Springs community safer with grooves and stripes on the side of the newly widened road.
The Morgan County Commission approved the project at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Greg Bodley, county engineer, said the commission and Alabama Department of Transportation are using a federal grant to put the edge groove, also known as scoring, on the shoulder of the road.
The project will run north from Alabama 36 to Sharp Ford Road at the Talucah Vounteer Fire Department, about a mile south of the Tennessee River. Talucah Road ends at the popular Talucah Beach on the river.
“It’s a good safety measure, the first we’ve done on a county road,” Bodley said. “Most of our roads aren’t wide enough, but Talucah Road was recently widened to 24 feet, and it is well traveled.”
Assistant County Engineer Brian Blanks said about 890 vehicles travel the "minor collector" daily. "As for county roads, it's in the upper echelon," he said. "It's pretty well traveled partially because of traffic going to and from the river."
Bodley said ALDOT is responsible for 90% of the grant and the county will pay the remaining 10% or about $18,000. He said the project should be completed by the summer.
“Scoring is an effective measure against running-off-the-road crashes, which are often a concern on rural roads,” said Seth Burkett, ALDOT spokesman. “When a vehicle makes contact, the noise and vibration alert the motorist, providing an opportunity to react and correct course.” Burkett said it is commonplace on interstate highways.
Commission Chairman Ray Long said Union Hill Road also in District 4 was recently widened and could be a candidate for grooving once the Talucah Road project is completed.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved a one-time salary adjustment for $100 for full-time county employees and $50 for part-time workers. County Administrator Julie Reeves said the budgeted expense will be about $41,000 with funds coming from the general fund.
Long said employees would receive the salary adjustment in a separate check in mid-December.
• Agreed to share a $28,750 expense with the Sheriff’s Office for consultant work by Summerill IGA Solutions of Washington, D.C., to better negotiate a new per diem rate for the county in regards to housing federal inmates. Presently, the Sheriff’s Office receives $40 per inmate daily, according to sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford.
Summerill said it would work with the Sheriff’s Office to collect jail data regarding costs associated with the current and future operation of the county jail. The company said Morgan County could have a new rate negotiated in 60 days.
Swafford said the county jail houses about 100 federal inmates daily with that number constantly changing because of court dates and transfers.
• Entered into an agreement with Language Access Network LLC doing business as Martti on behalf of Brandy Davis, emergency management agency director, for sign language and foreign language translation services at a rate of $1.99 per minute with no minimum for a period of 36 months ending Dec. 31, 2024.
She said other county agencies can use the service. She said the county already had a service but this one is a "pay-as-you-use" service vs. an annual contract.
Davis also was given authority to update a job description of an EMA specialist position and advertise for the position that pays between $17.37 and $22.67 an hour.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing Sheriff Ron Puckett to eliminate a correction officer position in the jail previously replaced by a jail kitchen supervisor position.
• Adopted a resolution to hire temporary workers as needed and amend the budget accordingly. “This keeps us from putting temporary hires on the agenda every time we need somebody,” Long added.
