Morgan County Elections Director Kate Terry will be designated a certified elections/registration administrator at a ceremony in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 20.
Terry, 34, of Decatur, has worked with Probate Judge Greg Cain since 2015. She began her duties with the courthouse electoral process in 2003.
“This is the highest designation to elections and voter registration officials,” said Tim Mattice, director of the Election Center, National Association of Election Officials.
CERA designation is achieved through a multi-year course of study taught by Auburn University and conducted by the Election Center’s professional education program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.