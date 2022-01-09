Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday appointed Morgan County Elections Director Kate Terry as the Morgan County license commissioner.
Terry, 37, of Decatur, fills the vacancy created when Sharon Maxwell retired on Dec. 31. Terry will serve the remaining five years of Maxwell’s second term.
“Kate is a very organized, energetic and knowledgeable person who will be able to provide excellent service to the citizens of Morgan County as their license commissioner,” said Julie Clausen, executive director of the Morgan County Republican Party executive committee. “Kate is a very friendly and ethical person that will serve with integrity.”
Terry’s appointment becomes effective immediately.
— Michael Wetzel
