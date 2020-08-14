An FBI agent testified at a preliminary hearing this morning that one of the capital murder defendants in the June 4 fatal shooting of seven people in Valhermoso Springs told authorities he shot and killed four people, and the other defendant killed three others.
Special Agent Chris Hendon was a witness in Morgan County District Court during the hearing for defendants Frederic “Rick” Rogers, 22, and John Michael Legg, 19, both of Hartselle.
Hendon read a written statement from Rogers saying he killed Jeremy Roberts, 31, of Athens, James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur, William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville and Roger Lee Jones Jr., 20, of Decatur. The statement said Legg fatally shot the three females, Tammy England Muzzey, 45, Emily Brooke Payne, 21, and Dakota Green, 17 of Valhermoso Springs, in the house on Talucah Road. Testimony revealed all three females lived at the residence.
"All of the victims were shot multiple times," Hendon said. Green also suffered stab wounds, he added. Some of the bodies were doused with gasoline and partially burned, the 21-year FBI veteran agent said.
Hendon said the bodies of Hodgin, Roberts and Benford were found in the garage, Jones’ body was discovered in a back bedroom. England’s body was in the dining room, Green’s body in the kitchen and Payne’s in the living room. He said autopsy reports revealed the deaths were caused by gunshot wounds.
He said Legg did not provide authorities with a statement.
Hendon said apparently the defendants were invited to a dinner party at the Talucah Road residence, known as a drug house, and Rogers “cased” the house and its occupants before opening fire on the three men in the garage.
After allegedly killing the seven, Rogers and Legg visited Legg’s father’s house in Hartselle and drove a silver Dodge Charger to Oregon, where Rogers had relatives, testimony showed.
The pair were arrested in Marion County, Oregon, on June 21 and flown to Birmingham on June 28 and transferred to the Morgan County Jail. Hendon said at least three 9mm handguns were found in the car at the time of the arrest.
One of Legg’s attorneys, Johnny Berry of Cullman, quizzed Hendon about the whereabouts of a tan-colored vehicle with three occupants reportedly fleeing the scene after the shootings. Hendon said there was not enough evidence supporting the witness’s statement.
Hendon said the defendants and Roberts were members of a “motorcycle gang” known as “Seven Deadly Sins.”
A second witness, Morgan County Sheriff’s Investigator Jordan Byrd, was unable to testify at the hearing because of exposure to COVID-19, District Attorney Scott Anderson said.
Berry’s request for a continuance of the hearing until Byrd could make a court appearance was denied.
District Court Judge Brent Craig ruled evidence was sufficient to prove probable cause, and the case would be turned over to a Morgan County grand jury.
Shackled at their wrists and ankles, the defendants were in court Friday morning wearing masks, white and gray striped jail jumpsuits, white socks and black flip-flops.
About 20 family members of the seven victims were present at the hearing. They refused to comment afterward.
