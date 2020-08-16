One of the capital murder defendants in the fatal June 4 shooting of seven people in Valhermoso Springs told authorities he shot and killed four men and the other defendant killed three females, according to testimony Friday by an FBI agent.
Special Agent Chris Hendon read a written statement from defendant Frederic “Rick” Rogers, 22, of Hartselle, in Morgan County District Court. According to the statement, Rogers killed Jeremy Roberts, 31, of Athens, James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur, William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville and Roger Lee Jones Jr., 20, of Decatur.
The statement said co-defendant John Michael Legg fatally shot three females, Tammy England Muzzey, 45, Emily Brooke Payne, 21, and Dakota Green, 17, all of Valhermoso Springs, in the house on Talucah Road. Testimony revealed all three females lived at the residence.
“All of the victims were shot multiple times,” Hendon said. Green also suffered stab wounds, he said. Some of the bodies had been doused with gasoline and were partially burned in an attempt to destroy some evidence, the 21-year FBI veteran agent said. In his statement to authorities, Rogers said the idea to burn the evidence was a “last-minute thought.”
Hendon said the bodies of Hodgin, Roberts and Benford were found in the garage, and Jones’ body was discovered in a back bedroom. England’s body was in the dining room, Green’s body in the kitchen and Payne’s in the living room. He said autopsy reports revealed the deaths were caused by gunshot wounds.
Legg did not provide authorities with a statement.
An affidavit filed by Morgan County Sheriff’s Investigator Jordan Byrd said Legg was upset with Roberts being “disobedient” to the "Seven Deadly Sins" gang and thought Roberts had stolen some of his weapons. Roberts also was involved in a couple of other Morgan County shootings and a robbery, which upset Legg, Hendon said.
He said the defendants were apparently invited to a dinner party at the 522 Talucah Road residence, known by neighbors and authorities as a drug house, and Rogers “cased” the house and its occupants before opening fire on the three men in the garage. Rogers said the co-defendants planned to shoot everybody in the house, according to Hendon, and that two of the victims were killed because they didn’t want any living witnesses.
Legg was a regular visitor to the house and a user of marijuana, Hendon said, and methamphetamine and heroin sales from the house had been reported in the past.
After allegedly killing the seven, Rogers and Legg visited Legg’s father’s house in Hartselle where they “dropped off a weapon and guitar” and then drove Legg’s silver Dodge Charger to Oregon, where Rogers had relatives, according to Hendon's testimony.
The FBI agent said investigators found only two cellphones and no weapons in the house during the investigation. He called the findings “unusual” for a drug house.
He said officers discovered an old cellphone in the bathroom and a partially burned cellphone in the back pocket of Hodgin. “Rogers stated they got rid of the (victims’) phones,” Hendon said. However, Legg kept his and “they bought another phone fleeing” to Oregon. The victims’ phones have not been recovered, Hendon said.
Hendon testified cellphone records show Legg made calls from Hartselle and Kansas. Hendon said Legg also told his father in a phone call that he had “traded the Charger for a yellow Mustang and was in Indiana with another individual, which was found not to be true.”
The suspects were arrested in Marion County, Oregon, on June 21, flown to Birmingham on June 28 and transferred to the Morgan County Jail. Hendon said at least three 9mm handguns were found in the Dodge Charger, two in the trunk, after it was brought back to Alabama.
One of Legg’s attorneys, Johnny Berry of Cullman, quizzed Hendon about the whereabouts of a tan-colored vehicle with three occupants reported fleeing the Valhermoso Springs scene after the shootings. Hendon said the witness report of a tan vehicle with two black males and a black female speeding off toward Huntsville “was not a major lead.” The reports of the “tan vehicle got dismissed relatively quickly,” he said.
Hendon said the defendants and Roberts were members of a “motorcycle gang” known as Seven Deadly Sins. He said Rogers told investigators the gang owned no motorcycles but planned to steal some.
Rogers’ statement also said Legg was angry because Roberts, who had served jail time, was using his membership in Seven Deadly Sins to curry favor with a pro-Aryan group known as Southern Brotherhood.
Hendon said a female friend of Rogers voluntarily offered key information to lead to the arrests.
Byrd, the sheriff's investigator, was unable to testify at the hearing because of exposure to COVID-19, District Attorney Scott Anderson said.
Berry’s request for a continuance of the hearing until Byrd could make a court appearance was denied.
District Court Judge Brent Craig ruled the evidence was sufficient to demonstrate probable cause, and the case would be turned over to a Morgan County grand jury.
Anderson told about 20 family members of the victims present at the hearing he was sorry for their loss.
“Be patient,” he said. “We’ve got a long road to hoe.”
Rogers’ attorneys are Carl Cole and Brent Burney of Decatur. Burney said the case “poses a lot of challenges” to their client. “He has the right to a vigorous defense,” Burney said.
Shackled at their wrists and ankles, the defendants were in court Friday wearing masks, white and gray striped jail jumpsuits, white socks and black flip-flops.
Family members declined to comment after the hearing.
More than 25 law enforcement agencies across the country assisted in the investigation, Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said last month.
Authorities said the Valhermoso Springs killings appear to be the second-largest mass shooting in state history. A 2009 shooting in Geneva County in southeast Alabama claimed 10 victims and the shooter.
The seven homicides are among the 20 investigated in Morgan County during 2020.
