Decatur residents such as Teresa Atkins look forward to seeing Meals on Meals & More volunteers when they deliver food each Monday and Wednesday.
"All the volunteers are like angels," Atkins said. "I give them cards every now and then to thank them and let them know how grateful I am."
To assist Meals on Wheels volunteers and clients, The Decatur Daily accepts financial contributions all year to support the program that delivers meals to disabled, elderly and homebound residents in Morgan County. Donations in the February appeal, which continues through early March, will be published.
Originally from Massachusetts, Atkins has lived in Decatur for about 15 years.
"I moved from Massachusetts down here to help take care of my parents because they both got sick," Atkins said. "They got carbon monoxide poisoning from a house they bought."
Atkins, 54, who said she battles chronic pain, asthma, COPD and other ailments, said she learned about Meals on Wheels through "word of mouth."
"I applied," Atkins said. "I had to have a doctor's note to say that I'm considered homebound and got approved for it. I've been grateful since. That's a big help. With the prices of food going up, Meals on Wheels is just awesome. I just love it."
Clifton Cottingham has been a Meals on Wheels client for five years after a fellow church member told him about the program.
"When they bring the meals they're real nice to me," Cottingham said. "A lot of times just a nice word helps you a whole lot."
Nancy McCoy heard about Meals on Wheels from a friend whose mother was a client.
"When they deliver my meals, they're real nice and friendly," McCoy said. "And I thank God for my Meals on Wheels. What (the program provides) me with is a blessing."
Atkins applauded volunteers demonstrating care for helping clients beyond the scheduled delivery routes.
"I had one lady that went and got me a gallon of milk one time," Atkins explained. "I couldn't get a ride and I didn't have transportation for like a week. I offered to pay her, but she wouldn't accept it."
The Community Action Partnership of North Alabama operates Meals on Wheels.
"They've gone above and beyond," Atkins added. "They've given me other resources as well. I know about other places that help out with food like churches."
Meals on Wheels delivered food five days a weeks before the pandemic struck in 2020. A drop in volunteers from 56 to an average of 18 per week led to meals being delivered only on Wednesdays. An increase to 35 volunteers weekly resulted in Monday routes being added in July 2021.
"It makes a tremendous amount of difference," Atkins said of the increase to two days per week food deliveries. "They do what they can."
Atkins encourages others to seek help from organizations such as Meals on Wheels.
"A lot of people are just too proud, I guess, and decide to go without and they can get help," Atkins said.
Anyone interested in volunteering with Meals on Wheels can contact Cindy Anderson, CAPNA director of community services, at canderson@capna.org or 256-260-3103.
In addition to encouraging assistance with taking on delivery routes, volunteers are also needed to step in when regular staff or volunteers are unavailable to prepare the food on Mondays or Wednesdays. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Shontez Wynn, the program's kitchen manager, at 256-351-6850, 256-565-3386 or shontez.wynn@capna.org.
