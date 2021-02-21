For more than two centuries, members of the Burleson family have called the area now known as Morgan County home.
In “Burleson Heaven,” a historical book written by David Burleson, Morgan County archivist John Allison spoke to the importance of the family to north Alabama.
“No family is more intimately connected with the history of Morgan County than the Burleson family. In each stage of the county’s development, a Burleson was there,” Allison said. “Jonathan Burleson was a pioneer before Alabama statehood. Captain Joe Burleson commanded the National Guard and maintained order during the Scottsboro Boys trial in Decatur. Educator F.E. Burleson left a legacy of excellence in Hartselle’s school system.”
For the past two decades, from Westview, the family home located 4 miles north of Hartselle atop Burleson Mountain, David Burleson, great-great grandson of Jonathan Burleson, has researched and documented the family’s history.
“Wherever the Burlesons went, they pretty much dropped somebody off. We first find them in Virginia, then North Carolina, Kentucky, middle Tennessee, north Alabama and Texas. My great-great granddaddy stayed here. The reason he stayed, I guess, is because he saw the opportunity,” Burleson said.
The Burleson family saw the creation of Alabama as a state, fought in the Creek War and War Between the States, survived reconstruction and witnessed the transformation of north Alabama’s education system.
First appearing in north Alabama in 1808, 11 years before Alabama became a state, the Burlesons moved from Madison County into Limestone County in 1809 and, finally, into Morgan County in 1816, two years after the Creek War.
A frontiersman, Jonathan Burleson, his wife Elizabeth and infant daughter Jane, carried belongings to their new settlement on the backs of two pack horses. Although unable to prove the claim, according to some sources, the couple’s second child, Aaron Adair Burleson, was the first white child born in Morgan County on Aug. 1, 1816.
“When they came here, they didn’t have any money. They lived in a log cabin and farmed land while Westview, which was completed in 1841, was built,” Burleson said.
Jonathan Burleson’s father, John Burleson, also moved into the area and owned 160 acres in Wolftown, on the Morgan and Lawrence county line, when he died in 1824.
At the time of Jonathan Burleson’s death in 1866, his estate included 4,500 acres in Morgan County. Of Jonathan Burleson’s 14 children, eight remained in north Alabama, including Aaron Adair Burleson, who lived in the historic Burleson-Hinds-McEntire house, one of four buildings in Decatur to survive the Civil War, from 1850-1864.
Four of Jonathan Burleson's other children moved to Texas. Among them was Rufus Burleson, who served as president at Baylor University.
---
Historic home
Three years after Jonathan Burleson’s death, Westview, for the only time in history, was listed for sale. During an auction, Burleson’s youngest son, Roby Burleson, bought the land, which included the family home. When Roby died two months later, Dabney Adair Burleson became owner.
Other owners include Jonathan Orr Burleson, Forrest Emory Burleson, William Forrest Burleson and David Burleson.
Listed in the National Register of Historic Places and the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage, the Burleson home, according to records, is the only antebellum house in Morgan County to remain in the same family.
When David Burleson moved to Westview in 1987, he oversaw a two-year restoration of the property and filled the home with significant items from the family’s history.
Each item, from the land grants signed by then-presidents James Monroe and John Quincy Adams for parcels in Cotaco County, the original name of Morgan County, to the saddle that belonged to Jonathan Orr Burleson to arrowheads found on the property to F.E. Burleson’s rolltop desk, carries a story.
---
Education legacy
An icon in the Hartselle City School system, F.E. Burleson, the namesake of F.E. Burleson Elementary, served as principal of Hartselle Elementary School for 33 years. In 1915, the then 19-year-old F.E. Burleson started his teaching career at Rural Grove. He taught 52 students, ranging in age from 5 to 27, at the one-room schoolhouse and had 12 textbooks. That first year, he made $280.
“Education wasn’t highly prized by many people back then. Most people, around 80%, made their living off agriculture, and book learning wasn’t very important,” said David Burleson. “Education was always important in my family, though. Jonathan Burleson made sure all of his children, even the girls, had a formal education.”
Along with David Burleson’s father, two of his great-great uncles, one great aunt, Bettie Burleson, who taught at Morgan County High, and three aunts served as teachers.
In the essay, “Why I Became a Teacher,” F.E. Burleson wrote, “In 1903 I entered school at age 8… School opened at 8 a.m. and closed at 4 p.m. All classes in one room, taught by one teacher. The benches were simply hard planks both seat and back. The lessons were uninteresting, taught without imagination or inspiration…. These conditions along with the fact that my family had furnished teachers for a hundred years, caused me to want to teach and try to better them.”
At 52 years old, F.E. Burleson, who served two terms in the Alabama Legislature, married Mary Nell Ballew and had two sons, William Forrest Burleson in 1949, and David Burleson in 1950.
David Burleson, 69, attributed his love for history to his father, F.E. Burleson, who taught history and served as principal for 10 years at Moulton Heights before becoming principal of Hartselle Elementary, and to growing up at Westview.
“It’s special to me to come from a family that can trace its roots back. It’s important to me to preserve this history. The only way you can really learn about what went on in those days is to study articles and books and letters that were written in those days. I love the pursuit of truth, wherever it leads us,” Burleson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.