Notable Burlesons in Morgan County

Jonathan Burleson settled in what would become known as Morgan County with his wife, Elizabeth, and infant daughter, Jane, in 1816. Jonathan's father, John, also moved to the area and owned 160 acres in Wolftown.

Jonathan's son Aaron Adair Burleson, a doctor, lived at the historic Burleson-Hinds-McEntire House in Decatur from 1850 to 1864.

Jonathan's great grandson, Forrest Emory Burleson, better known as F.E. Burleson, taught in Morgan County for 47 years, including 10 at Moulton Heights. He served 33 years as principal at Hartselle Elementary School, now known as F.E. Burleson Elementary. Other educators in the Burleson family include two of F.E. Burleson's great uncles, three sisters and an aunt, Bettie Burleson, who taught at Morgan County High School.

Joe Burleson, F.E. Burleson's younger brother, commanded the National Guard during the Scottsboro Boys trial in Decatur.

John Burleson, F.E. Burleson's younger brother, was jury foreman during the fourth trial of Haywood Patterson, one of the Scottsboro boys, in 1936. According to David Burleson, John was convinced Patterson was innocent and convinced the jury to return a verdict less than death.

Owners of Westview, the only antebellum house in Morgan County to remain in the same family, were Jonathan Burleson, Jonathan's son Roby Burleson, Jonathan's son Dabney Adair Burleson, Jonathan's grandson Jonathan Orr Burleson, Jonathan's great grandson Forrest Emory Burleson and Jonathan's great-great grandson William Forrest Burleson.

The current owner is David Burleson, Jonathan's great-great grandson, F. E. Burleson's son and William Forrest Burleson's brother.