A suspected car thief shot at a deputy with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle during a chase Monday morning, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, and now faces attempted murder and other charges.
No deputies were hurt, Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said.
Deputies received a report of a female walking on Perkins Wood Road in Somerville who said her vehicle had just been stolen, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies located a Dodge Dart matching the description of the vehicle. The driver, Eric Scott Thomas, 29, of Falkville, failed to stop and attempted to elude deputies, the Sheriff's Office said.
Thomas pulled to the side of the road in the area of Gum Springs Road and Alabama 36 during the pursuit "and brandished a black AR-15-styled weapon," firing three shots at a deputy's patrol vehicle, according to an affidavit filed by sheriff's Investigator Caleb Brooks.
Thomas then sped down Gum Springs Cut Off Road "and held the rifle out of the driver's side window and fired several more shots," according to the affidavit.
Thomas crashed the vehicle, ran on foot and hid in a crawlspace under a Wilson Mountain Road residence, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies found the rifle he had used — a Radical Firearms RF-15 — near the opening of the crawlspace, according to Swafford and the affidavit.
Thomas refused commands from deputies and was apprehended in the crawlspace by K9 Deputy Gator, according to the affidavit. A baggie of a substance that appeared to be marijuana was also located in the crawlspace, Brooks wrote.
According to a statement from the victim of the car theft, Thomas "threatened to shoot her in the face if she she did not get in the passenger seat of the vehicle," Brooks said.
The victim said that as Thomas drove erratically along Perkins Wood Road, one of her bracelets fell out of the passenger window. She "begged Thomas to let her out to get her bracelet," and he drove off in her car when she exited the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Thomas was charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree marijuana possession, attempting to elude and resisting arrest, according to court records. He was treated for injuries at Decatur Morgan Hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office, and booked into the Morgan County Jail at 12:47 p.m. Monday. Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell ordered that he be held without bond.
Monday was the second time Thomas has been charged with auto theft, according to court records. In August 2021, he was indicted by a Marshall County grand jury for theft of a 1997 Ford Mustang.
While awaiting trial on the theft charge, Thomas in December 2021 was charged with second-degree escape after fleeing the Marshall County Jail, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to both the theft and escape charges and in August was sentenced to time served plus 36 months of state probation.
He was admitted to Our Father's Ministries drug treatment program, but a motion to revoke his probation was filed in December 2022 when he allegedly failed to clock in after being dropped off at a work site and was spotted in Arab over a weekend when he should have been in the rehab program.
A second motion to revoke his probation was filed in March after he allegedly walked off the campus of Tri-County Outreach and was terminated from that drug treatment program. His probation was revoked and an arrest warrant was issued when he failed to show up at a bond revocation hearing, according to Marshall County court records.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.