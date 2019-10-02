PRICEVILLE — A $100 million retail and residential development expected to transform Priceville's downtown has been scrapped.
Councilman Joe Lubisco, chairman of economic development for the town, made the announcement at Monday night's council meeting.
"We have lost the deal. There is no Priceville Commons," Lubisco said.
A primary investor in the development died in mid-August, Lubisco said. The investor's son evaluated his father's investment portfolio, visited Priceville, and last week nixed his support for the 40-acre development expected to create a vibrant, multi-use complex along an extended Marco Drive.
The loss of the investment led Dallas-based developer Al Crozier of Wittington Holdings LLC to end the project.
As planned, Priceville Commons would have been next to Town Hall with easy access to Interstate 65. It ultimately was to include 500 high-end apartments and town homes and house about 1,200 people. It was designed to include numerous restaurants, retailers and office space.
"This downtown was the answer for people to work, greenways, a place for entertainment, a place for large revenue streams for this community," Lubisco said of the development.
This town of 3,500 people has no property or income taxes. Its population is growing quickly, but without retail locating within its borders, additional residents add to infrastructure costs without significantly increasing tax revenue.
According to the preliminary design, Priceville Commons was to have 63,300 square feet of retail space, giving city officials hope for a dramatic increase in sales tax revenue.
The project was announced in January, with construction expected to begin two months ago.
Lubisco criticized Mayor Melvin Duran for moving slowly in negotiations over tax incentives requested by the the Priceville Commons developer.
"We have never as a council sat down with our (attorney) to figure out what the city wanted to do. No negotiations have been done," Lubisco said.
Duran said the delays were caused by the developer.
"You just spread your lies all you want to," Duran said to Lubisco. "They didn't bring us anything to vote on. ... How can you vote on something with no numbers?"
Duran outlined the unsuccessful negotiations on how to finance incentives and infrastructure for the project.
"They asked us to make the lodging tax 12%. They asked us to put a 1-cent sales tax on just for this district," Duran said. "I would have voted to add the 1-cent sales tax just for that area. But the lodging tax would have been on all the hotels, and we've got 8% (lodging tax) right now."
Councilman Charles Black, chairman of finance for the town, said he had been optimistic that incentive negotiations would be successful.
"We got real close on the tax incentive reimbursement plan with the group. ... They were currently working on it. We felt comfortable with what we had come up with," he said, until the investor's death.
The Marco Drive extension, which was to front the development, remains unfinished. Duran had previously said financing for the extension would come from a $9 million bond issued in 2017, but on Monday he said that money can only be used for a recreation center that has yet to be designed. The town will spend $310,644.50 this fiscal year in interest on that bond.
Lubisco suggested the mayor was slow-walking the Priceville Commons project because he opposed it, a concern echoed by Priceville resident Ranice Tune Skidmore.
"What did you do to promote (the Commons)?" she asked Duran. "You're the mayor, you really are the top of the chain. ... You're the one that has to make decisions."
"The only thing I did was meet with Joe (Lubisco). Joe's the one that does that," Duran responded. "He's the one designated to do that."
Duran said he supported the development.
"I liked everything except the 500 apartments, but I told Joe and all the council that I would vote for it because I thought it was a good opportunity. ... I broke a promise to the people of Priceville when I voted for the 500 apartments, because I told the people of Priceville when I was out campaigning that I would never vote for apartments in the town of Priceville."
Skidmore said the loss of Priceville Commons damaged the town.
"It was such a feather in our cap to even have been considered for such a thing," she said. "We had a grasp on something that would have made us extraordinary."
Duran said he participated in making a pitch to the investor's son on Sept. 20.
"We had a good presentation for them and talked to them. I thought sure they were coming," he said.
Lubisco agreed he was optimistic after the presentation. He disagreed with Duran's repeated statements that delays in the project were caused by the developer.
Councilman Jerry Welch, like Lubisco, placed blame on the mayor for the fact the project had moved so slowly before the investor's Aug. 15 death. He referenced a past development project that also failed.
"For some reason, they did not want to work with the mayor," Welch said, noting that the earlier development also involved apartments. He thought similar concerns may have caused problems for Priceville Commons.
"I don't think they got that warm and fuzzy feeling that we supported this project," Welch said. "This project should have happened. This required zero investment by Priceville ... and they walked away. I don't know if we'll ever know the reason, but this isn't the first time (a developer) has walked away."
Town attorney Karen Lynn said many of the delays on the project were caused by the developer.
"The town had been in discussions about what the incentives would be, how much cost the town would bear," Lynn said. "We agreed to give them more time to get their proposal together. ... The ball was in their court."
Lubisco said the discussions went slowly because the mayor and attorneys never sought authority from the council on any incentives, so the developer could not bring the deal to closure.
"We have lost a lot by losing this opportunity," Skidmore said. "I think you all are going to have a hard time coming up with an opportunity as good."
Councilman Donald Livingston agreed.
"A lesson we've learned is we have got to move a lot faster," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.