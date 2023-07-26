School systems are struggling to hire enough teachers, but two new teachers at Morgan County Schools say they are blessed to be starting jobs they love.
“I’m really thankful to be in this career,” said Jadyn Owens, 23, who will be teaching kindergarten at Danville-Neel Elementary School when classes begin Aug. 8. “I hope that I can bring a little bit of positivity back to the career because I know that there’s a big negative vibe about it right now. But I love it and I know a lot of us love it and that’s why we’re doing it.”
Owens was among about three dozen new Morgan County Schools teachers who attended the annual New Teacher Welcome Breakfast, hosted by the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Decatur.
Owens, who resides in Danville, said she started off in college not knowing what she wanted to do. After working with young children at a church, she decided she wanted to be a teacher so she could support children.
“I just really love working with kids and being the person they can depend on every day,” she said. “It’s usually some of the only safe places that these kiddos have where they’re welcomed and they’re loved. So, it’s just really cool to make a change every single day.”
Owens said she worked with a lot of different age groups while she was in college. Ultimately, she chose to teach kindergarten.
“I just really loved the development, socially and emotionally, not only academically, that I got to see in the younger babies,” she said. “You’re shaping humans, not just their brains.”
Owens will also be coaching Danville's middle school volleyball team.
“I really think that you have a deeper impact when you start working with these kids in sports,” she said. "I learned so much in sports, my work ethic, my drive, teamwork, leadership. So, I’m really excited to hopefully have a little bit of a bigger impact on those girls.”
Owens said teaching and coaching are what she wants to be doing right now.
“This is where my heart is,” Owens said. “For now, this is it.”
Owens graduated from West Morgan High School. She received her degree in elementary education with a minor in human development and family studies from Auburn University. Owens graduated in December.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Tracie Turrentine on Tuesday said there are currently 36 new teachers in her system and 10 to 15 more will be added Thursday. That will bring the total number of teachers in the district to about 1,700.
“I just wanted to say to all of the first-year teachers, my goal has always been to start strong and finish strong,” Turrentine told teachers at Tuesday's breakfast. “I encourage you to keep your excitement throughout your career that you have today as you start your new adventure into education.”
Alyson Holmes, 24, from Somerville, will be teaching ninth and 12th grade math at Brewer High School when the new school year begins. She said she feels honored to be able to enter the career.
“It’s definitely something I feel blessed to be able to do, especially with math,” Holmes said. "There’s not many good math teachers out there that kids feel like they can love math when they leave. I feel blessed to be able to give that to kids and at least help them like math.”
Holmes said she always wanted to be a teacher.
“I guess it was just a calling I had, just a dream,” she said. “I was that kid that would bring my worksheets and stuff home and regrade them as if I was the teacher.”
A teacher helped her discover her love for math, Holmes said.
“I had a seventh and eighth grade math teacher that I loved … and he was amazing,” she said. “I guess he made me want to be a math teacher.”
Holmes, a Brewer High graduate, said she does not plan to ever leave the classroom setting.
“I hope I can stay at Brewer as long as I can,” she said. “I graduated from there so that was kind of the goal or dream to go back to where I graduated from. I hope I can stay there until I want to retire.”
Holmes graduated from Athens State University in April with a degree in math and a minor in secondary education.
