Three Madison County residents were arrested Saturday after breaking and entering into a series of vehicles in Decatur and Priceville, police said.
Ruby Ingram, 35, of 2017 Van Buren Dr., Huntsville; Jacob Ingram, 18, also of the Van Buren Drive address; and Alonzo Hewitt, 18, of 226 Shortleaf Lane, Harvest, were each charged with five counts of breaking and entering a vehicle. Three of the counts for each suspect were filed by Decatur police and the other two counts were made by Priceville police, reports show.
Three residents of the Indian Hills Road neighborhood in Decatur reported vehicle break-ins in the 3100 block of Navajo Drive Southeast, the 3900 block of Choctaw Drive Southeast and the 3500 block of Choctaw Drive, police said.
Detectives developed Hewitt, Jacob Ingram and Ruby Ingram as the suspects after the Priceville Police Department located the three leaving the area where the break-ins occurred, Decatur police said in a release.
All three were being in the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $12,500.
