Three people died in two wrecks in Morgan County over the weekend.
At 7:10 this morning, 53-year-old Skipper Smith of Danville died in a one-vehicle wreck when his 1999 Chevrolet Blazer left the roadway and struck a tree, according to state troopers. The crash was on South Johnson Chapel Road, 2 miles south of Danville. Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Near midnight Saturday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, a high-speed rollover wreck on U.S. 31 southbound caused the death of two people in Hartselle.
Harley Wayne Hill, 24, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at the scene. Abagale Victorine Holladay, 25, of Athens, died after being transported to the hospital.
