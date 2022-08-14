Rosemary Orr of Hartselle sorted through clothes at the Priceville Community Thrift Store last week looking for good deals.
“I buy all of my grandkids’ clothes in here," she said. "Some clothes I buy for them new, but they’re growing up, so buying them here you won’t be losing nothing (when they outgrow it) because you won’t give too much for it."
As consumers deal with prices that were 8.5% higher in July than a year earlier, Orr and many other shoppers have turned to thrift stores. That's helped most of the stores locally rebound from the pandemic. Meanwhile, managers of the stores say in addition to helping budget-conscious shoppers, their operations help recycle goods and support nonprofits.
Cathy Collier, board member and part time manager of the Priceville Community Thrift Store, said the inflationary economy has affected sales in a good way.
"I think more people are turning to thrift stores these days because of the economy, so I see it as a positive thing for thrifting people," she said.
Collier said they had lots of people shopping for back-to-school clothing at their store because of the price of new clothes.
"If we keep doing what we're doing in the way we're doing it, I think we're going to be fine through a bad economy. In fact, I think we'll grow compared to most businesses," she said.
Bill Wilkes, professor of economics at Athens State University, said there is an abundance of thrift stores because people are trying to save money. He said the economy may be on a downhill slope.
“We’re not in a recession yet; we’re getting pretty close,” Wilkes said. “I believe if the economy is acting like it’s in a depression, then it’s in a depression. People want to buy things inexpensively.”
Wilkes said there is a rule in economics that applies to thrift stores.
“People will buy things cheaper if the quality is equal to something else (that's more expensive),” he said.
People also like to brag about the amount they paid for items, Wilkes said.
“People like a deal, too. They like to tell their friends, look, I bought this for $5,” he said.
Wilkes said there are still tradeoffs in terms of an individual's time when spending less money at thrift stores.
“You save money, no question about it. But it costs you time and effort to go in there and look around at all the tables and whatnot and try to figure out what you want,” he said. “Then probably wind up buying something that you don’t necessarily want but you think, they look cool, and I might use them in the future.”
Brent Defoor, general manager of America’s Thrift Store in Decatur, said the economy has had a positive impact on his operation.
"Why go out and spend $50 or $60 on a pair of jeans when you can come and buy a pair for $6.99 or $4.99?" he said. "So, it's really helped our sales growth, our customer count, our transaction count. It's been amazing."
He said shops like his are needed to reallocate resources.
“The main thing is it’s helping the environment. We’re keeping over 10 (million) to 15 million pounds of product out of the landfills every year,” he said.
Giving back
The Decatur America's Thrift Store is part of a 23-store chain throughout the South. Defoor said the store opened in 2010 when the company decided to expand from south Alabama.
The Decatur location received 5 million pounds of donations in 2021, according to Defoor. The amount of donations they receive determines how much they pay the charity Make-A-Wish Alabama.
“What we do is 3 cents a pound for every pound we get that goes to our charity partner. As a company last year, we donated over $1 million to Make-A-Wish,” Defoor said.
Rusty Miller, chairman of the Priceville Community Thrift Store board, said the thrift store was opened four years ago but changed its name to Priceville Community Thrift Store two years ago and started giving back locally. It is a ministry of Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Decatur.
Miller said two years ago when the public found out they would be giving back to the local community, their sales and donations increased by at least 25% to 30%. Overhead is covered from the store’s sales.
The rest of the profit is donated to four local nonprofit organizations: Hands Across Decatur, Feeding Families of Alabama, Clothe Our Kids of North Alabama, and Zach Packs. Miller said they also help individuals.
“Last year we put over $80,000 back in the community. And it’s just a small store; we only have 4,000 square feet,” Miller said. “Doing pretty good from that size. We took in a little over $130,000 (in 2021).”
Miller said the store is on track to make the same amount in 2022.
COVID's impact
The Priceville store was affected by COVID, according to Collier.
"Like everybody else, we did notice that sales were down and we did have to close for awhile," Collier said. Sales are better now than they were pre-COVID, she said.
"I think the sales going up more has to do more with the economy than COVID," Collier said.
Defoor said America's Thrift Store closed down for two months when the pandemic began in 2020, and initially struggled after reopening. However, sales started picking up, he said.
"People had a lot of money to spend because of all the COVID relief, which helped. After COVID money went it kind of slowed down a little bit, but now that the economy's kind of tanked, our sales have increased tremendously," Defoor said.
The store is around 10,000 square feet, Defoor said, with the sales floor being around 8,000 square feet. There are 65 to 70 employees.
Lona Thompson, from Flint, shops at several thrift stores in Decatur but said the Priceville Thrift Store is her favorite hangout and she goes twice a week.
“This is a community-based church foundation, all are volunteers,” she said. “I just come to hang out because the environment here is kind and we (a friend) just enjoy being here.”
Thompson donates lots of items to the store.
“Maybe a season I’ve used something, and I can share and pass it on. … You use and reuse and pass it on,” she said. “I have actually seen things here that I’ve donated and I smile.”
Orr said after her grandchildren grow out of their clothes, she gives them to someone else or donates them to a thrift store so they can resell them.
“My boys are growing up, so some little boy is growing right to their size.”
Hurt by pandemic
Not all local thrift stores have a rosy outlook. Tennessee Valley Thrift is owned by Tennessee Valley Outreach, a Christian-based homeless shelter. Executive Director Matthew Richards said after 10 years, they will close the Hartselle store at the end of August.
“Our landlord is raising the rent beyond what we can afford to pay,” he said. “Right now, I’m not able to find a location that will suffice for what we need. Either they’re too small or they’re too large or they’re asking too much per square foot.”
Richards said he is unsure if they will reopen. However, he said they would like to if they are able to find a suitable building. Richards said thrift stores are sources of revenue for rescue missions and homeless shelters.
“Throughout the years the thrift store has been a good source of cash flow for us to continue operations at the homeless shelter,” he said.
Richards said the store was generating a good amount of revenue to help with the shelter pre-COVID. However, in the last couple of years, he said, it has not generated much revenue.
“It paid for itself, it paid for its employees, and it really didn’t put money back into the shelter,” Richards said. “Prior to the pandemic it was doing fine and then once the pandemic hit it sort of tapered off. We were just hoping that it would eventually turn around and pick back up, but it never really was at the level that it was at prior to the pandemic.”
