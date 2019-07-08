Today is the deadline to RSVP for Tuesday's YP Leadership Luncheon in the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce boardroom.
The luncheon is scheduled for noon until 1 p.m.
Danielle Gibson, president and CEO of Decatur-Morgan County Tourism, will share what the community has to offer for young people and young families while discussing the economic impact of tourism and attractions.
Cost is $15 for chamber members and $25 for non-members. Contact Grant Thompson at 256-353-5312 or grant@dcc.org to register.
