While confirmed cases of rabies in Alabama are rare, it remains enough of a public health concern for local veterinarians to set aside a day each year dedicated to providing vaccinations for animals.
A traveling rabies vaccine clinic Saturday will include stops all around Morgan County by three local veterinarians, and two clinics will also offer reduced-cost vaccinations for animals.
The traveling and office clinics Saturday will provide $12 vaccinations. Dr. Steve Osborne of Osborne Animal Clinic will be one of the doctors traveling around while also opening his clinic for the discounted vaccinations.
“We still have 60-70 (rabies cases) in Alabama every year,” Osborne said. “It’s steady in that number every year. It has not gone away.”
Last year, there were 49 laboratory-confirmed cases of animal rabies in 26 counties, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. That was down from the 55 cases in 2018.
Of those 49, 27 cases were raccoons. There were two confirmed cases in dogs.
“There is always a handful of cases,” said Dr. Michael Penney of County Line Vet in Danville. “Sometimes it’s closer to home than others, but it’s always enough of a threat to continue doing something like this.”
Penney’s clinic will join Osborne's office in conducting their vaccinations at the clinic. Osborne, Dr. Zachary Berry of Berry Animal Clinic and Dr. Chuck Gill of Morgan Animal Hospital will be the three veterinarians that will perform stops in the county.
Stops will include Priceville High School, Somerville Old Courthouse, Falkville High School and other locations in multiple communities.
“The purpose is to give everybody in the county an easier and cheaper way to get their pets vaccinated for rabies,” Osborne said.
The low-cost vaccination clinic is also aimed at helping local pet owners who may not have the means for consistent pet care.
“We just try to make that cost drop down once a year, so people can do the minimum,” Penney said. “Some people that’s all they can do, so we make it as affordable as possible.”
Penney estimated that some years his office administers 400 or more vaccines during the traveling clinic.
“Hopefully those that do not routinely go to the vet, they can get their rabies vaccinations taken care of,” he said.
Osborne said traveling clinics happen every year in every county in Alabama as a mandate from the Alabama Department of Public Health. He said he has participated in one every year since moving to Morgan County 42 years ago.
"The veterinarians really got involved in eradicating or decreasing the numbers," Osborne said.
The traveling portion of the clinic will start at 6 a.m. with the last stop beginning at 1 p.m. Osborne’s and Penney’s clinics will start vaccinations at 8 a.m. and go until noon.
