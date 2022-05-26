ODEN RIDGE — Utility power lines and several trees are down near the 500 block of Wilson Mountain Road near Lindsey Private Drive because of bad weather passing through the area about 2 p.m. Thursday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.
Several homes have sustained damage, the sheriff's office said.
The damage is in the Oden Ridge community near Eva, the sheriff's office said.
Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Cooperative is on the scene attempting to restore power.
JWEMC spokesman Michael Cornelison said 344 customers were without power when the storm moved through and at 3:30 p.m. the total was down to 230.
