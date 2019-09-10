Trinity Police Chief Chris A. McLemore recently completed 240 hours of training in the certified law enforcement executive program, including leadership, ethics and planning courses.
He was honored at the Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Orange Beach last month for achieving the certification through the University Partnership for Alabama Continuing Education and the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police.
The program’s director said the certification is the highest level offered by the program.
The UPACE Partnership is comprised of Jacksonville State University, the University of North Alabama and Troy University at Dothan.
