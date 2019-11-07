Kristina Beard of Trinity was named to the chancellor's list for Term 1 at Troy University.
Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for 12 semester hours and who earn a GPA of 4.0 qualify for the list. Term 1 includes students at Troy's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online.
