Trinity native Erica Bailey has spent the last 15 years wowing children and adults alike with her daring acrobatics high in the air on the flying trapeze or on top of a dangerous eight-person pyramid standing on horses.
Bailey is the rare American acrobat who works in a French circus, although the coronavirus pandemic has temporarily grounded her entertainment career. She is at home visiting family because COVID-19 shut down all of the circuses in France, which is under a stay-at-home order similar to the one Alabama was under in March, April and May. She said the spring shutdown was more stringent in France.
“I don’t know when we’ll start back — maybe early next year,” Bailey said. “I’ll probably go back in January.”
Bailey grew up in Trinity as the daughter of Wanda and Douglas Bailey. She attended Oak Park Middle School and Decatur High as an out-of-district student and graduated in 1994. She loves to dance and learned to dance at Kim’s School of Dance. As a middle school student, she joined Lynette Calvin’s Calhoun Twisters, a private gymnastics team.
Erica Bailey said she wasn’t a good young gymnast, but Calvin remembered otherwise.
“Erica loved to dance and was one of the best on the floor routine,” Calvin said.
No one knew at the time it would lead to a career for Bailey, but Calvin said they used to work on the ropes and climbing them with their arms and legs as training methods.
“Erica was one of our strongest gymnasts,” Calvin said.
Bailey started her many travels by carrying her love of dancing to the University of Alabama, where she graduated in 1998 with a major in communications and a minor in dance.
Next, it was off to Los Angeles after a friend talked her into trying out for a scholarship at Edge Performance Art Center in Los Angeles. She won the scholarship and enrolled after graduating from Alabama.
“Edge was only a one-year program and it was brutal,” Bailey said. “We worked from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and I loved every minute of it.”
Bailey signed with an agent. Her first job was a modeling gig in Tokyo. A nine-month job on a cruise ship two years later was the start of her dancing career. She moved to Seattle and taught dance before deciding to move to France to achieve a lifelong dream of world travel.
Her mother, Wanda Bailey, said her eldest daughter’s desire to travel and perform didn’t surprise her.
“She just loves to dance and she’s a good acrobat,” Wanda Bailey said.
Joining circus
The younger Bailey's first job in France was with the cabaret, La Nouvelle Eve, where they danced the cancan topless with skirts and in high heel shoes.
“Cabaret in France isn’t viewed as risqué or with the shame as it is here in the United States. We had beautiful costumes and a number of fabulous interpretations of dance, handstands and beautiful trapeze,” she said.
After two years with the cabaret, Erica Bailey auditioned and was selected for “Jane,” a Tarzan show at Disneyland Paris.
“I learned in a month what most people learn in two years,” Bailey said. “I learned aerials, nets, straps, ropes, tumbling passes. I think I left blood on every apparatus. My body went through shock during rehearsals.”
Despite the pain of training, Bailey said she “absolutely loved it,” and she never got scared while learning aerial work. She became a regular on Les Farfadais circus for the next 14 years.
Bailey remembers hanging out on ropes high over the ocean and standing as one of the top people on an eight-person pyramid on top of a stallion jogging around the ring.
“Looking back, some of the things I did were absolutely crazy and kind of insane,” she said. “And my co-workers became like my family.”
Her mother visits Erica Bailey, the oldest of two daughters, in France about once a year. The circus often allows Wanda Bailey special access or to work as a temporary worker so she can see her daughter perform up close.
“I love watching her,” Wanda Bailey said. “It scares me a lot, and I didn’t realize how high she got until they carried me up there one time.”
Career hazards
Erica Bailey has been injured seriously twice. In 2012 while riding with Gruss Family, the pyramid of four men and four women on the horse fell and she landed awkwardly on the back of her head and neck.
She founded out later that the fall broke the end of her seventh cervical vertebrae. She had to wait until they went to a new town with an adequate MRI in the north of France.
“They finally put me in a neck brace a few days later,” she said.
In 2017, Bailey was doing the famous cancan dance as a solo. It’s a dance that requires a number of fast, high jump splits in a row, and she severely pulled her hamstring.
“I was very proud of myself because I switched to the other side and finished the number,” Bailey said. “Not a lot of people would have finished.”
The career continues to fulfill her traveling spirit. She’s learned four languages and she recently added Brazil to the places she’s seen in the world. She spent a year on tour with Circo Tihany through South America.
Bailey celebrated her 45th birthday last month and, while she feels good physically, she said she knows age limits her time in this athletic career of a trapeze artist and dancer.
“I may be able to sell myself as a producer or choreographer,” Bailey said. “I could hold workshops. I like teaching kids ages 12 to 20 because many are so fragile mentally.”
Whatever she does long term, Bailey said she would like to live eight years in France and four in the United States and stay in the artists' community.
“The United States is home, but the French tend to be special people,” Bailey said. “And I like doing a million different things.”
