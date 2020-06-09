A Morgan County man charged with the May 24 shooting deaths of three people, including his wife, said in a statement to Decatur police that he was angry after receiving a court order related to a contempt charge she had filed, and he admitted shooting the victims.
The statement was read at a preliminary hearing Monday in Morgan County District Court for Carson Ray Peters, 58, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, Teresa Lynn Peters, 53, of Danville; her sister, Tammy Renee Smith, 50, of Danville; and James Edward Miller, 55, of Lacey’s Spring, Smith’s boyfriend.
Peters also allegedly shot and wounded Mary Louise Kenney, the mother of Teresa Peters and Tammy Smith, who attended the hearing with other family members.
At the end of the hearing, District Judge Shelly Slate Waters said she found probable cause to proceed with the case, which will be bound over to a grand jury. No bail was set for Peters.
Decatur police Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam read from Peters’ statement that said, “I became extremely angry” after being read the letter on the contempt charge from Circuit Court.
Three days before the shootings, Teresa Peters had filed a motion for contempt alleging that her husband entered the house at 68 Flint Creek Private Drive, removed her personal belongings and the air conditioning units, and locked them in a shed on the property. Carson Peters filed a complaint for divorce in January and as of March they were both living at the residence, but in separate rooms, according to court records. Carson Peters was ordered to appear in court to show why he shouldn’t be held in contempt.
Peters, who was at a nearby house with his girlfriend, April Hanner, and his son, Scotty Peters, on the night of the slayings, left and drove to the Peterses' home on Flint Creek Private Drive in a red Jeep Wrangler, according to the statement. He entered the residence then went to a bedroom where his wife was.
He said Teresa Peters was cursing at him, and he shot her and saw her spiraling, then fall. He said in the statement that as the door opened to the laundry room, he brought his gun up and shot Tammy Smith as she stood about 3 to 4 feet away from him.
“I raised the gun and shot James,” who was about 3 to 4 feet away from him at the patio, Peters said in the statement. Mukkadam also testified that Peters said he shot at the open door to Kenney’s trailer, which is connected to the other residence by the patio. Peters said in his statement that he fled from the scene, and later walked through a wooded area, staying in a cave near the property until the next morning.
Suspect 'shot everybody'
In other testimony, Mukaddam said that Kenney called 911 at 6:57 p.m. on May 24, reporting that she had been shot and everyone in the other residence had also been shot.
Mukkadam said an officer who was arriving at the scene saw the red Jeep and followed it for about 500 yards before losing sight of it, then continued on to the crime scene. When the officer arrived, he found Miller’s body on the patio between the two trailers with multiple gunshot wounds and heard Kenney yelling from the rear trailer. Kenney was placed on a stretcher, Mukaddam said, and, when questioned, she said Carson Peters “shot everybody.”
Mukaddam said that eventually Kenney was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.
Mukaddam said that police learned at around 2:55 p.m. on May 26 that Peters was going to turn himself in to U.S. marshals, and he was taken to the Decatur Police Department about 30 minutes later. Peters was read his Miranda rights and interviewed for about seven hours, Mukkadam said. Asked by District Attorney Scott Anderson if Peters was coerced or threatened in any way, Mukkadam said no.
Hanner, 44, is charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. According to Mukaddam, Hanner picked up Peters on May 25 and the two went to Piedmont before Scotty Peters brought his father to Riverwalk Marina in Decatur where he turned himself in.
Carson Peters' lawyer, Tom DiGiulian, asked how many empty shell casings were found in the residence, and Mukaddam said three were found near Teresa Peters’ body, one near Tammy Smith’s body and two on the patio, where Miller’s body was found, and all the casings found were 9 mm.
'Everything taken away'
After the hearing, family members met outside the courthouse.
“I hope we’ll get justice,” Kenney said.
Kenney, who was shot in the arm and hospitalized for several days, said that what’s even more painful than being shot is the grief of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A 5-year-old great-granddaughter walked up to Kenney and told her: “I didn’t say bye to nana, it was too sad.”
“Five years old,” Kenney said. “How do you explain something like this to children?”
“It’s been very emotional” over the last couple of weeks for the close-knit family, said Tammy Smith’s daughter, Justine Morgan. “The fact that we still have our grandmother here is pretty much what’s getting us through it — and our kids.”
She said there are six daughters and nine grandchildren among the three victims.
“They have had everything taken away from them,” she said.
