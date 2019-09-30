A Somerville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night, according to a trooper spokesman
Thomas Wayne Selby, 41, was a passenger in a 2003 Ford Mustang driven by James Dillon Bukszar, 26, of Somerville, Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said in a release.
The vehicle left the roadway on Charest Road and struck a tree, and Selby, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, Daniel said.
Bukszar was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, Daniel said. Bukszar's condition wasn’t available.
The crash occurred at 9:34 p.m. Saturday, seven miles north of Somerville.
Troopers continue to investigate.
