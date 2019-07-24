A Danville man died after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday night on Alabama 24 near Decatur, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel.
Russell Wayne Mizell, 83, was injured when the 2012 Toyota Camry he was driving collided with a 2001 Ford Mustang, Daniel said in a release. Mizell was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he later died, according to Daniel. The crash occurred at 6:08 p.m. he said.
The driver of the Mustang was not injured, he said.
Troopers continue to investigate.
