An Eva woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night, according to state troopers.
Christal Sharee Miller, 28, was killed when the 2000 Honda Odyssey she was driving left Union Hill Church Road three miles west of Eva and struck a tree, troopers said in a release. Miller was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, said troopers, who continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.