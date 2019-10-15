A Falkville woman has died from injuries she suffered in a one-vehicle accident on Oct. 1, state troopers reported Tuesday.
Troopers said Crystal L. Dixon, 28, died in Huntsville Hospital on Oct. 9. They said Dixon was involved in a crash about 1:50 p.m. along Alabama 157 about 2½ miles south of Danville in Lawrence County.
Dixon was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition when she lost control and overturned, authorities said.
Troopers said the investigation into the wreck is continuing.
