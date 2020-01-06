A Lacey's Spring man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Alabama 36, troopers said.
Jason Eric Ledbetter, 46, was killed at about 5 p.m. when the Ford Mustang he was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with an Infiniti Q50, according to troopers. Ledbetter was pronounced dead at the scene,
Troopers said the driver of the Infiniti and a juvenile passenger were airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. No information was available on their conditions.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred 6 miles west of Lacey’s Spring.
