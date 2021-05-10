A Union Grove woman died after a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon east of Somerville, according to state troopers.
Joyce Tollie Phillips, 68, was fatally injured when the Ford Focus in which she was a passenger collided with a Dodge Durango driven by Erika Cardona Mercado, 31, of Albertville, according to troopers.
Troopers said the Dodge crossed the center line and struck a Honda Civic before colliding with the Ford, and Phillips died from her injuries while being transported to a nearby hospital. The driver of the Ford was also injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred on Alabama 36 near Red Oak Road, about three miles east of Somerville.
