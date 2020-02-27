Local and state election officials expect only one-third of registered voters will cast ballots in Tuesday's primaries, and that number could drop drastically for any March 31 runoff elections needed.
Morgan County Circuit Clerk Chris Priest said the number of requests for absentee ballots was “hugely down” less than a week before Tuesday’s primaries.
As of Monday, he said, his office had issued 240 absentee ballots and 156 had been returned, which makes it unlikely turnout next week will match the turnout of almost 67% in Morgan County and statewide for the 2016 general election.
“In the general election that year, we had 1,904 absentee ballots returned," Priest said.
Today at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for the primary. Priest said absentee ballots must reach his office by noon Tuesday to be counted
Several officials said the lack of a competitive Republican presidential primary is one factor that could limit voter turnout. The 2016 primary turnout was 41.4% statewide and 43.1% in Morgan County.
“In 2016, we had open presidential elections in both parties,” Priest said.
Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain said the Democratic presidential primary with 14 candidates on the Morgan County ballot and the Republican Morgan County Place 3 district judge’s race with its four candidates will be the driving forces attracting voters to the polls Tuesday.
The four GOP district judge hopefuls are Emily Baggett, Patrick Caver, Takisha Guster Gholston and Kevin R. Kusta. If no individual candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will meet in the runoff.
The winner will meet Paul Ray Holland, a Decatur attorney, in the Nov. 3 general election. The winner of the general election replaces District Judge Charles Langham, who is unable to seek reelection because of the state’s age limit for judges.
The GOP U.S. Senate race, with Jeff Sessions, Bradley Byrne and Tommy Tuberville seen as the front-runners, also is expected to draw voters Tuesday.
Priest and Cain believe many Republican voters perceive President Donald Trump as the certain selection for the party’s nomination and that will hurt voter turnout. Former Massachusetts governor, Bill Weld, is opposing Trump on the GOP ballot.
Cain said he expects Morgan County voter turnout Tuesday will be between 25% and 30%. Turnout for the primary runoff, if needed, could be as low as 10%, Cain said.
The Morgan County Board of Registrars office said the county has 82,896 registered voters as of Wednesday eligible for Tuesday’s primary.
Secretary of State John Merrill is projecting voter turnout Tuesday to be between 30% and 35%. He said of the 3,570,044 statewide registered voters, he expects 1.1 million to 1.3 million to cast ballots.
