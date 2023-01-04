United Launch Alliance's investment in its Decatur plant continues to increase in preparation for building Vulcan rockets that will help launch internet satellites for Amazon.
ULA revealed last week that it had invested $78.8 million more than planned at the Decatur plant in a project announced in 2017. That brought investments announced in 2022 at the plant to $395.8 million.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the increased investment solidifies ULA’s presence in the Decatur area by basically doubling the size of the plant.
“The investment helps the plant in its building of rockets for the Department of Defense and the company’s commercial ventures,” Bowling said. “We expect the investment to continue based on the (spending) the company just recently made.”
ULA was granted additional abatements of noneducational taxes last week for a project in which it initially received tax breaks in 2017.
Dan Caughran, ULA vice president of production operations and supply chain, said the 10-year 2017 abatement was for machinery and equipment and the labor to install it.
“It was for the development and investment ULA was making for the Vulcan rocket,” he said. “It’ll be used for some of the Amazon or Kuiper missions.”
Amazon’s Project Kuiper will launch broadband internet satellites to orbit the Earth.
The new abatements from the Decatur Industrial Development Board came after the company's cost exceeded original plans by $39.4 million for capital investment, $12.4 million for labor and almost $27 million for machinery.
"In some cases it's additional pieces of equipment and then obviously the infrastructure to support it," Caughran said. "Then it's the labor to get that all up and running."
Caughran said the work pertaining to this abatement is near completed.
"We're basically wrapping that up now," he said.
In August, the company received new abatements for $317 million it is investing to prepare for the 38 Vulcan Centaur rockets it will supply to Amazon to launch a constellation of 3,236 low-earth orbit satellites in Project Kuiper. The rocket is still in development.
Caughran said the ULA facility on Red Hat Road in Decatur's police jurisdiction has just over 800 employees currently.
“There was some initial increases in employment over the last year that have taken place,” he said. “We were probably around 700ish level.”
Going forward, Caughran said, any increase in the number of employees will be at a modest level and just for sustainment.
Abatement questioned
At the IDB meeting last week, four members approved amending the 2017 abatements and one abstained. IDB member Julia Roth was one of the members who voted in favor.
“It’s wonderful for Decatur to have such a valued company want to expand in our area,” she said.
Initially, the 2017 project was expected to generate $324,000 yearly in property taxes for school systems in Morgan County and state. Now, the schools will receive about $407,500 each year. The sales and use taxes during construction that will benefit school systems in the county were originally estimated at $307,565 but have risen to $543,637.
Roth said the additional education tax revenue helped sway her vote.
“We want more education taxes,” she said. “The more we can get the better.”
IDB member Cedric Evans said Decatur City Schools is not in danger of diminished funds and the education taxes should not be a reason to vote in favor of the amended abatement.
“They always say it’s great for our city schools, but our city schools have never been in financial trouble,” he said. “We have 55,000 plus residents; they pay their part. … We appreciate the money but it’s not going to send our schools into dire straights if we don’t get this money from these companies.”
Evans abstained from the vote because he said he does a lot of work with ULA professionally and it would be a conflict of interest. However, he said he probably would have voted against the amendment.
“We see the same companies over and over asking for all this money, promising all these jobs,” Evans said. “As a board, we don’t have enforcement authority. There’s no recourse we have once we give them the abatement to take it back if they don’t bring the jobs; there’s no recourse we have to get the city’s money back.”
The yearly property tax break during the abatement period increased from $279,000 to an average of $350,740 annually. The abated state and city sales tax during construction was initially $790,875 but increased to $1,397,925.
Jeremy Nails, Morgan County Economic Development Association president and CEO, said records are kept even after abatements are initially given.
“The Morgan County revenue commissioner creates an abatement account so we’re able to follow what they spent,” he said. “We get a report pretty much annually that shows whose abatements, what they’ve spent, where they are in the abatement process and when it’s expected to roll off.”
Roth said there were no abatements in 2022 that she was unsure about or voted against.
“We analyze these carefully; we’re given information before we vote,” she said. “If we have any questions, we can ask them at any time.”
There were six abatements granted in 2022 but nine other companies that applied for abatements that did not qualify.
“If they’re just having normal capital expenditures during the year, just doing maintenance or replacing equipment that is old, but it has the same functionality,” Nails said. “Replacement equipment doesn’t qualify, and maintenance doesn’t qualify.”
Nails said abatements are good for both Morgan County and Decatur.
“You want your existing industries to reinvest in their facilities to keep them competitive,” he said. “It helps us retain the jobs that we have and also it creates new ones in several of the expansions we had this past year.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.