United Way of Morgan County is hosting "Stuff the Bus" on Saturday and Sunday and accepting donations of new school supplies for local students.
Donations will be accepted in the parking lots of the Walmart Supercenters in Decatur and Hartselle. The hours to donate are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information call 256-686-3405 or email Brooke Rawlins at brawlins@uwmcal.org.
