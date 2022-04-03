United Way of Morgan County is beginning the annual process of allocating funds for distribution to its 30 partner agencies, a process that last year provided $1 million to organizations that help everyone from the elderly to abused children to the homeless.
Brooke Rawlins, director of resource development, has worked for United Way for three years. She previously worked for nonprofits in Auburn and Huntsville.
“I was raised on the importance of taking care of the most vulnerable," Rawlins said. "I feel obliged to make sure that I can do my part in helping out others.”
When she saw the opportunity to work for for United Way of Morgan County, Rawlins said she jumped on it.
“I love the mission of United Way. I love that it’s an organization that supports, right now, 30 partner agencies. Every one of our agencies provide a very vital and efficient and effective service here in Morgan County. People’s lives are changed every day because of it,” Rawlins said.
United Way of Morgan County was founded in 1940. Its partners include Meals on Wheels, Hospice of the Valley, Crisis Center of North Alabama, Decatur Youth Symphony, the Volunteer Center of Morgan County and the Boys and Girls Club. A complete list of its partner agencies can be found at uwmcal.org.
“They fill a gap of what the needs are in our community, whether that’s homelessness or hunger or child abuse prevention or education,” Rawlins said. “We want United Way and the agencies to provide the tools that can lead to a successful and good quality of life for the entire community.”
Annually, usually in September, United Way hosts the Day of Caring, an opportunity for anyone to volunteer for diverse tasks across the county. Rawlins said it is a big day of giving back. “That’s a day that a lot of companies, small groups, church groups, individuals go out and serve.”
Kathleen Ross, president and CEO of United Way of Morgan County, said some of the projects that have been adopted include landscaping, painting, deep cleaning and pressure washing. Ross said they are “things that just make life easier for nonprofits and for their clients and patients.”
“I get people who tell me that that’s how they got to know United Way, that they did a project and how much fun they had because they worked with their coworkers. It’s kind of a bonding experience for them,” Ross said.
Ross said the gratitude and relief generated by something as simple as a mowed yard has an impact on both the volunteer and recipient.
United Way's campaign season starts each year in the fall. Rawlins said this is when United Way partners with large companies to raise funds locally. “The money that’s raised during campaign season is essentially allocated back to the community in the spring,” she said.
Ross said members of United Way and their partners usually go to companies to tell them about giving financially. However, due to COVID, they have been limited on the companies they are allowed to visit.
Ross said people are more willing to give when volunteers come into their office and speak with them about giving than when they just get an email or memo.
“The difference is staggering of the number of people who will choose to give and at what levels they choose to give. And it makes sense. If you know, if you understand, if you have a chance to ask questions, yeah, you’re going to give more,” Ross said.
If the people donating live in other counties, United Way of Morgan County will send their donations to the United Way in the county where the person lives.
Rawlins said people were struggling before the pandemic but due to COVID people in the community need support now more than ever.
“This is a community of people coming together, seeing a need and tackling it," Rawlins said. "That’s a wonderful and great thing that I personally have learned about this community. There is just an abundance of people who care.”
