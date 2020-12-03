Coronavirus limitations have caused United Way of Morgan County to fall behind its normal fundraising pace, and the organization is trying “outside the box” ways to reach a $1.5 million campaign goal.
“We are at about $430,000 in pledges, about 30% of our goal,” said Kathleen Ross, the president and CEO of the United Way of Morgan County. “We would expect to be at more than $500,000 by now” in campaign pledges.
Adding to the uncertainty this year, due to COVID-19: “a number of companies are holding their campaigns late this year — in December — and some are holding their campaigns after the first of the year,” Ross said. “That makes it difficult to know exactly where we stand.”
But, Ross said, “the needs that were great before are even greater now with COVID. If we don’t have the money, someone is going to suffer — the people who rely on these services.”
The bulk of collections will come in throughout the calendar year 2021, according to Ross, with distributions to nonprofits starting July 1. For the 2019 campaign, the United Way distributed $1.4 million to north Alabama nonprofits, including its 28 partner agencies.
Joe Holmes, the campaign chairman in 2017-18 and a loaned executive for the current campaign, said the organization set a modest fundraising goal earlier this year after it became clear the pandemic would affect fundraising efforts. The goal has been as high as $2 million in recent years.
Because of the pandemic, some nonprofits that receive United Way allocations weren’t able to hold their own fundraising events that help keep them afloat, even as they continued offering services.
“That makes their United Way allocations even more crucial,” Ross said. “We have some partner agencies that are concerned they may have to close their doors, and that would be tragic.
“If we can do well, and pass that money along, it can help keep some of those doors open,” she said.
--
Fundraising hurdles
Work interruptions caused by the pandemic have affected payroll deductions for United Way.
“It’s not at all unusual for us to lose 10% of our pledges to people changing jobs, losing jobs, failing to meet pledges,” Ross said. “We’re anticipating this year (to lose) maybe another 5%. A lot of that depends on what happens” with the anticipated spikes in COVID-19 cases stemming from the holidays.
Most companies aren’t allowing United Way volunteers in their plants or offices to make their pitch because of COVID-19, and Ross said she understands those concerns.
“It has put us and our partner agencies in a bind,” Ross said. So, “we’re thinking outside the box.”
One strategy involved “gate greets” with volunteers greeting employees with coffee or doughnuts and United Way information as they arrive for work. Other efforts include Zoom campaign presentations and campaigns tailored for individual companies, whether it’s a video highlighting a partner agency or a message from the business CEO.
--
Campaign beneficiary
Boys & Girls Clubs of Morgan County resource development director Caki Bolding said the United Way allocation goes to fund programs and scholarships for children unable to pay the weekly fee.
“We can’t operate this program without them,” Bolding said. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the clubs are operating at about half of their normal capacity, but children are still participating in programs: about 35 at the Third Street location, 28 to 30 at the location that serves Oak Park Elementary students and about 40 at the Priceville location.
Shontez Wynn, the kitchen manager for Meals on Wheels & More, said the United Way allocation makes up 45% of funding for the program that provides hot meals for 134 clients, five days a week. Due to COVID-19, clients receive a hot meal and about a week’s worth of nonperishable and frozen food items in a single weekly delivery.
Without the allocation, “we wouldn’t be able to reach as many clients,” Wynn said.
Ross said companies are being asked to make their own charitable donation and run in-house campaigns, including those that have never had a campaign before, and give employees an opportunity to make pledges.
“We’re asking individuals to include us in their charitable giving this year,” Ross said. “We’re also reaching out to small and medium-size businesses — like veterinarians', doctors' and lawyers' offices, insurance agencies, automotive dealerships — and asking them to support us,” by running a campaign and making a donation.
