The United Way of Morgan County is holding a winter warming kit supply drive during October.
Items needed during the drive dubbed “Socktober” include tube socks, knit hats and gloves, rain ponchos, lip balm, hand warmers and granola and protein bars. The nonprofit organization will create winter warming kits from the items and donate them to homeless shelters, including the Salvation Army, the Tennessee Valley Outreach and the Committee on Church Cooperation.
Individuals can drop items off at the United Way office, 115 First Ave. N.E., through Nov. 2.
