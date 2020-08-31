United Way of Morgan County’s Day of Caring will take place Sept. 15. Dozens of participants will perform yard work, build wheelchair ramps and hold school and hygiene supply drives during the annual one-day volunteer event.
Projects needing volunteers include repairing wood and painting the HANDS Home for Girls, performing yard work and power washing at the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, performing yard work and painting at the Decatur Morgan Community Free Clinic, building picnic tables at Kidz Tweenz and Teenz After School Program and more.
Volunteers also are needed to organize drives collecting school supplies, baby necessities, hygiene items and cleaning products.
To sign up to volunteer, visit signupgenius.com/go/805094ea4a82aa4f85-united1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.