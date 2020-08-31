Day of Caring
United Way of Morgan County's annual Day of Caring volunteer outreach will be Sept. 15.

 Crystal Vander Weit/Decatur Daily

United Way of Morgan County’s Day of Caring will take place Sept. 15. Dozens of participants will perform yard work, build wheelchair ramps and hold school and hygiene supply drives during the annual one-day volunteer event.

Projects needing volunteers include repairing wood and painting the HANDS Home for Girls, performing yard work and power washing at the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, performing yard work and painting at the Decatur Morgan Community Free Clinic, building picnic tables at Kidz Tweenz and Teenz After School Program and more.

Volunteers also are needed to organize drives collecting school supplies, baby necessities, hygiene items and cleaning products.

To sign up to volunteer, visit signupgenius.com/go/805094ea4a82aa4f85-united1

cgodbey@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2441. Twitter @DecaturLiving.

