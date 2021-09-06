A Somerville man was found dead after a house fire near Valhermoso Springs was extinguished this morning.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Dennis Dewayne Malone, 53, appeared to die in the fire, but an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.
The fire was at the 6200 block of East Upper River Road, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Chunn said Malone did not reside in the house.
