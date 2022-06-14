A Hartselle man is dead after being shot in Somerville this morning and the suspect, a Somerville resident, shot himself and died after attempting to elude law enforcement, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Morgan County deputies this morning responded to a shooting at Robin Private Drive in Somerville, where they found Henry "Hank" Laverne Schoonmaker, 43, of Hartselle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite attempted life-saving measures, the Sheriff's Office said, the man died.
While headed to the scene of the shooting deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the one driven by the suspect, Carl Orbin English, 43, of Somerville. Deputies attempted a traffic stop. According to the Sheriff's Office the vehicle failed to stop until it was forced to do so on U.S. 231, north of Arab, where Morgan deputies were assisted by law enforcement from Cullman County, Marshall County and Arab.
"The suspect that attempted to elude deputies has died from his wounds. He shot himself as the pursuit was ending," the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said at about 9 a.m.
The Sheriff's Office said the two men appeared to know one another, but "a motive for the shooting is yet to be determined."
An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.