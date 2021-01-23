The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said investigators have charged a Falkville man with murder after a fatal shooting Friday afternoon.
Richard Odell Clark, 42, was booked into the Morgan County Jail, where he was held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to the office.
The victim was identified as Patrick Edward Burkhart, 58, of Falkville.
At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, a shooting call was made to Morgan County 911 from a residence in the 1200 block of Alabama 55 East between Falkville and Eva, according to the office, and deputies and investigators responded and secured the scene, where one deceased male was found and another man was detained.
