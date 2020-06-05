VALHERMOSO SPRINGS — Authorities have released the names of two of the seven people killed Thursday night in what Sheriff Ron Puckett called “cold-blooded” shootings in Valhermoso Springs.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn released the identity of victims Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens, and William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville, on Friday afternoon.
The bodies of two other adult males and three adult females were found in a house at 522 Talucah Road in eastern Morgan County when authorities arrived while responding to telephone calls from neighbors who reported gunshots in the area. No suspects have been taken into custody. Authorities and neighbors said the killings may be drug-related.
The one-story brick, ranch-style house where the victims were found also received damage from a fire “near the bodies” that was contained, said Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford. He said the offender or offenders may have started the blaze in an attempt to destroy evidence at the crime scene.
At noon Friday, two of the seven bodies had not been identified and all of the bodies were still in the house as authorities investigated, Swafford said. He said the bodies would be sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for autopsies once the crime scene is cleared.
Swafford said a dog was also found dead in the house.
At the crime scene Friday morning, Puckett said, “In my 34 years in law enforcement I’ve never seen this type of crime. This is horrible and cold blooded. This is not who we are. As a county, we are better than this.”
Swafford said sheriff's deputies are familiar with the residence, having answered several calls there in the past few years. He listed drugs, robbery, trespassing and disturbance as the major reasons for the calls.
“It’s incredibly heinous (as a crime scene),” he said. “Our theory right now is whoever did this, came in here for a reason, did it and left.” He said authorities are looking into the possibility of the killings being drug-related.
He said investigators are not ruling out more than one shooter committed the crime.
Chunn said, “In my 37 years as a paramedic, deputy coroner and coroner, this is the most major crime scene in Morgan County."
Morgan County 911 Director Jeanie Pharis said her dispatchers received two phone calls, at 11:34 p.m. and a minute later, from neighbors reporting gunshots. She said one caller reported hearing gunshots about an hour earlier.
Some neighbors said they hear gunshots along the street on a regular basis.
“A barn behind that house burned down a few years ago because somebody was cooking meth there,” said Lawrence Lang, who has lived a few houses to the south of the crime scene for the past 21 years. “I don’t associate with those people.”
Neighbor Wanda Thompson said, “Somebody was angry when they killed them.”
Another neighbor, Dennis Romback, said traffic is in and out of that house at all hours. “(The shootings) are most likely drug-related. Overall, this is a quiet neighborhood. If authorities come around here, it’s usually to that house.”
Swafford said there is no threat to the public.
Other agencies assisting the Morgan Sheriff’s Office are Morgan County District Attorney's Office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Somerville Police Department.
The shooting was the second involving multiple deaths in Morgan County in two weeks, with a total of 10 people killed in the two incidents.
On May 24, three people were shot to death in Danville in south Morgan County. Carson Peters has been charged with murder in the deaths.
