Morgan County motorists can expect the detour and landslide repair work along U.S. 231 to be completed no later than early December if weather continues to cooperate, but traffic may be even slower until then because schools have reopened, officials said.
In the 12th week of bridge construction, contractor Brasfield & Gorie of Birmingham appears on target to complete the repair work caused when the road closed in mid-February after heavy rainfall caused a landslide that led to cracking of the road surface that runs through Morgan City and Lacey’s Spring on Brindlee Mountain.
Greg Abercrombie, Morgan County District 4 commissioner, said vehicle traffic along the 16-mile detour route has increased, and motorists may be prematurely wearing out Luker Road and Union Hill Road, both county roads. He said the Luker Road traffic is often at a standstill because motorists using the road as a shortcut on the detour are having to turn left onto Union Hill Road.
“We’re occasionally receiving complaints, but it’s not like it was when the detour began and motorists started using Luker Road,” he said.
Abercrombie said signs warn truck drivers to use a different detour route.
“Just before the landslide we had freshly paved and widened the shoulder on Luker Road,” he said. “I’m worrying a lot about the wear on the county roads. How much is it going to take off the life of the county roads?”
Abercrombie said he’s seen about 80 vehicles on the half-mile Luker Road at a standstill because motorists must wait to turn left onto Union Hill Road, which is a portion of the detour.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said deputies patrol the detour route and motorists will see more deputies following the resumption of classes Wednesday in Morgan County Schools.
“We don’t have a dedicated traffic division and must balance these patrols with responding to all other calls that come in,” Swafford said. “We will see an increased presence along the detour route with the start of the school year to assist with school traffic.”
He did not know how many citations had been issued to motorists attempting to skirt the law.
Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman Seth Burkett said detoured traffic shouldn’t be on Luker Road and he is expecting more traffic delays now that schools at each end of Union Hill Road have resumed classes.
“I doubt we’ll see traffic as heavy as it was in February and March before COVID-19” because more people are working from home and some students are taking virtual classes, he said. “But those trying to take a shortcut on Luker are actually making their trip longer. The road is not suitable for heavy traffic and motorists should stick to the official route.”
Burkett said ALDOT is satisfied with the contractor's progress. “There are two more sets of grade beams on each bridge to be done,” Burkett said. “They’re working on one set now and another set to come. Then they’ll put girders on those.”
He said the north end of the project, estimated to cost $14.6 million, is ahead of the south end. If the contractor finishes before Dec. 2, it could be paid up to $2.5 million of incentives.
When completed, each bridge will be about 1,000 feet long and 44 feet wide, accommodating two 12-foot lanes with 10-foot shoulders. The bridges will tie into the existing roadway following minor reconstruction of the roadway approaches, Burkett said.
“The highway must be fully reopened to traffic by Dec. 2 or the contractor will face pay deductions,” ALDOT said in a news release in July.
Abercrombie said the weather has helped progress on the roadwork.
“I’m very pleased with the progress ALDOT and contractors have made to get this project completed,” he said. “We all certainly hope it will be open sooner than later.”
In other business at the Morgan County Commission meeting Tuesday morning, the commission:
• Entered into an agreement with ALDOT covering the estimated construction cost to level, widen and stripe portions of Hulaco Road and Bowles Bridge Road for $262,302.68. Morgan County will pay $26,230 of the price tag.
• Entered into an agreement to extend the lease agreement between the City of Decatur, Morgan County Commission and Decatur Model Airplane Club Inc. for use of the Decatur-Morgan County Regional Landfill to expire Sept. 30, 2023. The lease calls for $200 per acre per year, plus the club is responsible for insurance and maintenance of the leased property.
• Authorized Brandy Davis, EMA director, to purchase equipment for the emergency operation center at the courthouse in the amount of $37,199.71 using TVA surplus funds.
• Agreed to refund Hexcel Corp. $118,916.98 the company overpaid the county in sales tax.
• Reappointed Virginia Alexander to serve four more years as director of the Morgan County Emergency Management Communications Board. Her term will expire April 1, 2024.
