LACEY’S SPRING — A pair of U.S. 231 bridges in eastern Morgan County reopened Monday, to the relief of commuters and also to the owners of businesses that were bypassed by the 16-mile detour that began more than seven months ago.
Stephen Brown owned Simply Made, a home décor store on U.S. 231, when wet weather caused a landslide that crumbled two bridges on the highway on Feb. 13. The impact on his business from the road closure was stark, he said.
“(The customer base) just went away,” he said. “Overnight, they were gone. We had some of our regular customers, but overall, it was gone. Then the pandemic hit. I know some store owners who are still going out of business because of (the closure).”
Two months ago, Brown closed his store, but he didn’t give up. About 10 days ago, he opened J. Morrow’s florist and home goods store about a mile farther north on U.S. 231.
On Monday morning, he said he was grateful the Alabama Department of Transportation opened the bridges on Brindlee Mountain in “record time.”
“It’s going to be good for the businesses and people will be able to get to and from work in Huntsville easier,” he said.
At a ceremony marking the success of the $16 million bridge project, ALDOT North Region Engineer Curtis Vincent lauded the state and the private companies who worked together to open the bridges ahead of a Dec. 2 deadline. Private contractor Brasfield & Gorrie will receive nearly $2.5 million in bonus money for finishing ahead of schedule. Vincent said the money will come from a federal emergency assistance program.
“ALDOT had to do some things out of the box on this project,” Vincent said. “Sometimes it might take a year or two what was built in four months,” the construction time after the old bridges were removed.
He said ALDOT produced the bridge design on a reduced timeline, advanced one phase of work at the same time it prepared for the next phase, ordered $4.2 million in custom-fabricated materials in advance to reduce procurement time, and attached substantial incentives/disincentives to the project to spur early completion.
He said Reed Contracting began removing 200,000 cubic yards of dirt and debris by May and Brasfield & Gorrie began constructing the bridge June 1.
Kevin White, regional vice president of Brasfield & Gorrie, said crews worked 24 hours a day, seven days a week to complete the project. He said about 150 workers, including subcontractors and craftsmen who were transferred into the area, worked at the site at some point during the project. He estimated between 50,000 and 60,000 manhours were put into completing the bridges. He said most of the employees worked overtime.
Each bridge is about 1,000 feet long and 44 feet wide and accommodates two 12-foot lanes with 10-foot shoulders.
Morgan County District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie said the state did a “fantastic job” completing the bridge project in record time. But he is worried about the damage the extra traffic caused to county roads, especially Luker Road, an unofficial part of the detour.
He said the heavy traffic load has caused asphalt to slide at a four-way stop at Union Hill and Apple Grove roads. He said motorists began using the rural Luker Road as a shortcut on the detour route.
“There’s been more traffic on Luker Road in one hour than it might have had in a week before the detour. Rock has moved away from the shoulder along Luker Road,” he said. “We’ll need to address it in a couple of weeks for safety reasons. … We just finished replacing a bridge about three weeks earlier on Union Hill Road. It would have been a disaster if that bridge hadn’t reopened.”
Vincent told county officials at the ceremony the state will help make repairs along the detour. ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said a daily average of 10,000 to 15,000 vehicles a day traveled that section of U.S. 231 before the landslide.
Stan Vines, a resident of the Union Grove community, said he took the 16-mile detour “about 100 times” since February to do business in Huntsville and take his wife to medical appointments.
He said sometimes when a wreck occurred on the Alabama 36 detour route it would take him two hours to get to Huntsville, usually a 20-minute drive for him.
“I think it’s great they’re finished so soon,” Vines said.
Next door to Brown’s business is the main grocery store in the region, Food-4-Less.
“Our business actually picked up when the bridges closed, but I don’t know if it was that people couldn’t shop in Huntsville (6 miles away) or if COVID kept people away from larger crowds,” said store manager Shana Davis. “Our locals probably didn’t want to go far away because of the pandemic. We’re expecting business to pick up 5 to 10% now that we will have more traffic through here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.