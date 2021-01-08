The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that the inside southbound lane of U.S. 231 at the recently constructed bridges on Brindlee Mountain in Morgan County will be closed next week for guardrail work.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said the closure will begin about 7 a.m. Monday and should reopen Friday. He urged motorists to reduce speed and be prepared to merge when traveling in the impacted area.
