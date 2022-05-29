Nearly 29 years have passed, but U.S. Army veteran Jeff Struecker still vividly remembers the day a fellow soldier saved his life and died in the process as their convoy came under attack during the battle that became the basis for the movie "Black Hawk Down."
Struecker, a former Army Ranger who lives in Columbus, Georgia, was leading the convoy in October 1993 as it tried to return to its base after extracting downed helicopter Ranger Pvt. Todd Blackburn in the battle of Mogadishu, Somalia.
"These three Humvees just creeping down the road came under gunfire from hundreds of different directions at the same time. I mean from every doorway, every window ... every rooftop, there was gunfire and grenades and rockets," Struecker, a retired Army major and chaplain, told a Decatur audience Thursday.
Suddenly, the danger turned personal and immediate.
"Down the road on the right side of the Humvee, hiding, waiting for us was a Somali gunman."
Struecker was an easy target, but then his comrade, Dominick Pilla, and the gunman spotted each other.
"Pilla and this gunman exchanged gunfire at the exact same time, and they both killed each other."
Struecker said he would not be alive if Pilla had not been next to him operating a machine gun.
Struecker said he will remember Pilla on Memorial Day and that Monday's holiday is a time to remember men and women who have served in combat and lost their lives.
“It’s one of those bittersweet holidays where I thank God that I had the chance to serve with great men and women, but it’s sad that they’re not with us anymore," Struecker said.
Struecker recalled the danger of the incident in Somalia and said, “I was absolutely certain I was going to die.” But his strong faith in God and knowing where he would go when he died got him through the situation, he said, and helped him exhibit a calm in battle that fellow soldiers recognized. He said it made him realize he should share his faith with soldiers who didn't have it as a bulwark against fear.
The audience of about 150 Decatur Kiwanis Club members and guests also heard Struecker discuss his participation in the invasion of Panama, Operation Desert Storm and more than a dozen combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was awarded the Silver Star as well as other medals for his combat service and bravery.
Struecker spent his last years in the service as a chaplain in airborne and ranger units. He retired after almost 23 years of active service and was inducted into the U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame.
Marianthe Snyder, from Hartselle, is an Army wife and said Struecker’s speech was inspirational on many levels. She said it was a good reminder for this time of year of what military men and women go through.
Around Memorial Day, “there are several different things that go through my mind because we have friends that have lost sons and we have friends that have been lost. But there’s a sense of just never-ending gratefulness, just so thankful. It’s just a debt I can’t ever pay back,” Snyder said.
Austin Johnson, Giselle Lozano and Daivon "Deuce" Fouche from the Decatur High School JROTC attended the meeting. All are planning to join the military after high school and said they were inspired by Struecker’s speech.
Lozano said Memorial Day is a special day “where we can appreciate veterans and anybody who has ever given their life for America and for other people.”
Charles Rogers, from Decatur, attended the meeting and said Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have fallen and those who have survived.
“The way the country is right now, I think it’s more important than ever,” Rogers said.
