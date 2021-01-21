Hundreds of vehicles lined up on U.S. 31 South throughout Wednesday as senior citizens sought COVID-19 vaccinations at the Morgan County Health Department. The vaccines are generally being given by appointment only, but the health department has said it will vaccinate those 75 years old and older without an appointment if supplies are adequate. The Alabama Department of Public Health on Wednesday said 184,618 doses have been administered in the state out of a supply of 446,150 doses. Appointments can be scheduled at all health departments through the ADPH hotline at 1-855-566-5333. Decatur Morgan Hospital and Payless Pharmacy are also administering the vaccine, by appointment only. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
