Hundreds of vehicles lined up on U.S. 31 South throughout Wednesday as senior citizens sought COVID-19 vaccinations at the Morgan County Health Department. The vaccines are generally being given by appointment only, but the health department has said it will vaccinate those 75 years old and older without an appointment if supplies are adequate. The Alabama Department of Public Health on Wednesday said 184,618 doses have been administered in the state out of a supply of 446,150 doses. Appointments can be scheduled at all health departments through the ADPH hotline at 1-855-566-5333. Decatur Morgan Hospital and Payless Pharmacy are also administering the vaccine, by appointment only. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.