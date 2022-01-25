A 48-year-old Priceville man was identified today as the victim slain in a shootout with the Priceville police chief on Monday afternoon, according to the coroner’s office.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Bradley Ellison of 170 Emory Drive, the scene of the shooting, died at the Decatur Morgan Hospital from a gunshot injury he suffered in the incident.
Chubb said Ellison was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. and the body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Also injured in the incident was police Chief Rick Williams. He announced on social media Monday night he is in “good” condition.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.