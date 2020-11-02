The Mental Health Association in Morgan County launched a virtual auction Sunday to raise funds for programs to help individuals with mental health illnesses.
The Celebration of the Arts auction features paintings, wooden items, a massage gift certificate and pottery. Expect to see items created by Rickie Higgins, Tracy Roberts McCann, Kathryn Lansing Vaughn, Jackie Segars, Autumn Lee, Asa Taylor, Dustin Curtis, Turner Fentress, Pamela Lang Shepard, Katherine Cedillo, Parker Sparkman, Jeremy Gilliland, Genia Malone and more.
The auction also includes art created by individuals of the Friendship House, a Mental Health Association in Morgan County program which provides social opportunities for adults with serious mental illness.
The auction, at mhainmc.auction, will close Saturday. Proceeds will benefit the Mental Health Association in Morgan County’s outreach work, including support groups, Alzheimer's and Dementia program, Rape Response and Advocacy program, Operation Santa Claus and Friendship House.
